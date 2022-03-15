i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IAUCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.