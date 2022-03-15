Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €500.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of ETR:HYQ traded down €15.60 ($17.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €351.20 ($385.93). 5,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €400.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €489.09. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 1 year high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.47.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.