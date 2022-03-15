Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €500.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of ETR:HYQ traded down €15.60 ($17.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €351.20 ($385.93). 5,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €400.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €489.09. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 1 year high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.47.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
