Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUT opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.02. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

