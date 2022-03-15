Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

