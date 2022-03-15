Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 930 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,687,000 after purchasing an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

