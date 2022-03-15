Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Corning comprises 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.