Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.