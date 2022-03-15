Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 12,220 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 3.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $42,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. 243,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

