Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.46. 20,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

