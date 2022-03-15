Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

TWNK opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

