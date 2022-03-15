Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $15,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

