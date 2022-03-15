Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 27.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 1,382,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,118. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.86.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

