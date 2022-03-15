Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.