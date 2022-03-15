Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.86. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

