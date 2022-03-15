Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.32.
