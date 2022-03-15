Hongkong Land Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

About Hongkong Land (Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.