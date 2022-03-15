Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,027 ($13.36) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,075 ($13.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.79).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 936.20 ($12.17) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 934.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($194,486.09).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

