Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Dividend of $0.70 (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $75.81.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.