HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Director Michael H. Gustin Sells 8,000 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.