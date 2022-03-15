HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 409.83 ($5.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. HgCapital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 308.50 ($4.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 446 ($5.80). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a current ratio of 166.87.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

About HgCapital Trust (Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.