Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $151.28 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.