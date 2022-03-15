Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $128.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $540.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.12 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.