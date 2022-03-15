Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. Helius Medical Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

