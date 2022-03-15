Head-To-Head Survey: RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) versus Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 15.59 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -3.61

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RINO International and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 370.30%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than RINO International.

Volatility & Risk

RINO International has a beta of -7.1, meaning that its share price is 810% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Summary

Ouster beats RINO International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RINO International

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

