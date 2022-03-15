Head to Head Review: Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

This is a summary of current ratings for Hoku and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunrun 0 0 18 0 3.00

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $63.88, indicating a potential upside of 135.53%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Hoku.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hoku has a beta of -13.32, indicating that its share price is 1,432% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hoku and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.51 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -67.80

Hoku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats Hoku on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hoku Corp. engages in the provision of solar energy products and services. It offers photovoltaic systems, polysilicon, silicon ingots and wafers, photovoltaic cells, and photovoltaic modules. The company was founded by Dustin Masaru Shindo and Karl M. Taft III in March 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

