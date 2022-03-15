Head to Head Comparison: MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and Regis (NYSE:RGS)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) and Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Regis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.12 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Regis $415.11 million 0.19 -$113.33 million ($1.64) -1.04

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Regis -17.41% -179.63% -6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regis has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Regis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

Regis beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Regis (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

