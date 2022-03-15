HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

