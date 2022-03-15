Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Update

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $3,941,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $8,658,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

