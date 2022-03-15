Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 394.40 ($5.13) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.90).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

