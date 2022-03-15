Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target Lowered to €165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

