Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.28 ($0.41) on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.01.

In other news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($131,634.38). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,862.87). Insiders purchased a total of 568,153 shares of company stock worth $18,391,239 in the last ninety days.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

