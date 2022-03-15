Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.4% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $328.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

