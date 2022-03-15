Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 264 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $567.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.