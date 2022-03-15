Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,016 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

