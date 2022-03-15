Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 79,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

