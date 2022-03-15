Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 2,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

