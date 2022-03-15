Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,977 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPI opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

