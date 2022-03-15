Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Brian Mcandrews Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

