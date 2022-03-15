Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 1,168,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 96,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.