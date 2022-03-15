Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:GFM opened at GBX 101.43 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £176.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.19. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

