Greif, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greif has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Greif stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Greif by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,988,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

