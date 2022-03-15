Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.66.

CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90.

In related news, Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

