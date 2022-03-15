Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.14

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.14 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 113.95 ($1.48). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 120.30 ($1.56), with a volume of 1,592,555 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.14. The firm has a market cap of £633.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.06.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

