Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGP. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

GGP stock opened at GBX 14.03 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.53 million and a PE ratio of -141.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.62. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

