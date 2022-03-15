Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives $1.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
