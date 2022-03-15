Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GRCL opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $24.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

