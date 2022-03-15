Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
GRCL opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $24.58.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.