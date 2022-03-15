Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.89. Approximately 126,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 44,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.00 million and a P/E ratio of -24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 23.83 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

