Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.30. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 47,520 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.85.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
