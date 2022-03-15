Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.30. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 47,520 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 244,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

