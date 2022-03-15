goeasy (TSE:GSY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$207.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a C$206.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$125.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$177.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$116.07 and a 1-year high of C$218.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

