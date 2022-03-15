Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Global Water Resources stock opened at C$20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.85 million and a PE ratio of 123.37. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75.
Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
