Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Global Water Resources stock opened at C$20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.85 million and a PE ratio of 123.37. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

