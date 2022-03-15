Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

