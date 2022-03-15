Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.